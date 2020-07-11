Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and $272,661.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Bitbns, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,163,619,504 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptohub, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

