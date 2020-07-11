Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,456.85 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $67,456.85 and $170,075.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.42 or 0.05067201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

