Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $39.62. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Emera has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $46.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

