Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Endo International stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit