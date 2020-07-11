Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Endo International stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

