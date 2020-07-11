Era Swap (ES) Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $418,905.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.05057117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033381 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Buying and Selling Era Swap

