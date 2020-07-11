EUNO Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $748,992.19 and approximately $9,911.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.01932715 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000505 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,498,372 coins and its circulating supply is 35,533,666 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.