Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

