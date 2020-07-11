Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.62). Express posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 584.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Express stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,183. Express has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,277 shares during the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

