Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,368,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,552,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,273,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,609,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,265,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,698,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

