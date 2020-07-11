FirstBlood (1ST) One Day Volume Hits $1,443.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. FirstBlood has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.05057117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033381 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.