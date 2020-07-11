F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) vs. Unity Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNTY) Financial Contrast

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and F&M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and F&M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 26.82% 14.80% 1.38% F&M Bank 9.12% 5.11% 0.54%

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and F&M Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 1.68 $23.65 million $2.14 6.14 F&M Bank $48.13 million 1.25 $4.51 million N/A N/A

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F&M Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of F&M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of F&M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats F&M Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

