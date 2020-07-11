Fortuna Price Hits $0.0013 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $630,113.04 and $40,183.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Kucoin and IDAX.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

