Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00006459 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood and IDEX. Fusion has a market capitalization of $27.10 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion's total supply is 63,048,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,478,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Fusion's official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion's official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion's official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

