FuzeX (FXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. FuzeX has a market cap of $729,583.95 and approximately $218.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX and Allbit.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Allbit, HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX, COSS, Token Store, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

