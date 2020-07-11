FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0009

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $423,901.36 and approximately $144.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000466 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 486,203,693 coins and its circulating supply is 467,023,053 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

