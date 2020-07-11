Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Head to Head Survey

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gamida Cell and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 7 0 3.00 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 264.58%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Organovo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -138.59% -69.45% Organovo -798.68% -60.96% -53.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.65 Organovo $2.20 million 35.61 -$18.71 million N/A N/A

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

