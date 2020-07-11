GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $58,190.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 91.4% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00481689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003075 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

