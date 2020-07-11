GHOST (GHOST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $488,493.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One GHOST token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00012366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $488,493.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.01984940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00117378 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

