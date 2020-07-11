Giant (GIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,980.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including $31.10, $7.59, $50.68 and $33.89. Giant has a total market cap of $235,049.73 and $6,980.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00499986 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 117.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003692 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003475 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,960,636 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.92, $70.83, $7.59, $11.91, $10.42, $5.63, $20.33, $50.68, $18.98, $24.71, $33.89 and $31.10. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

