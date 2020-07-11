GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $528,426.01

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $528,426.01 and approximately $6,049.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,282.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.02599224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.04 or 0.02564432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00485076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00754148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00607855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015076 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

