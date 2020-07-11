Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $261.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.32.

Shares of GS opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

