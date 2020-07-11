Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Hotbit, Coinall and BitForex. Grin has a market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 46,748,820 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, LBank, Hotbit, Coinall, Bisq, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

