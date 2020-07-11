HashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $360,257.77 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $360,257.77 and $35,887.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.15 or 0.05043420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033307 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

