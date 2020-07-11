Hellenic Coin Price Tops $0.28 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $23,146.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00481635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005821 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,703,889 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

