Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRI. ValuEngine raised Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $854.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Herc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Herc by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

