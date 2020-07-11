Homeros Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.25 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $100.25 million and $2.85 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Homeros has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,162,005 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

