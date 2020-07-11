HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $143.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 1,211.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01981153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00192033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117234 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

