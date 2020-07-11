Hush 1-Day Volume Hits $169,151.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $505,043.06 and $169,151.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00605120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00108052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00078961 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001049 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,420,705 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

