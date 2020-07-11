I/O Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,368.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $5,368.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00787624 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00170589 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,269,983 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.