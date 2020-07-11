iExec RLC Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $72.89 million and $2.56 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00009815 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

