Insight Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $317.00 (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $160.21 million and $317.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00100675 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00335349 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049473 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010812 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.