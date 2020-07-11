Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post $236.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.94 million and the lowest is $231.30 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $383.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 843,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,248. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.