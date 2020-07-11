ION (ION) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. ION has a total market capitalization of $299,432.69 and approximately $5,919.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007419 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,318,318 coins and its circulating supply is 13,418,318 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

