IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.27 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $97.27 million and approximately $40.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, WazirX, BigONE and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.28 or 0.05055210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033368 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,938,087,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,009,546,992 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, Bithumb, Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance, Bitrue, IDEX, Huobi, BitMart, Livecoin, Koinex, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, BigONE, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, BitMax, GOPAX, Bitkub, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, OKEx, Coineal, WazirX, ABCC, Upbit, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, DragonEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

