IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $693.75 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $693.75 million and $14.13 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002706 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Binance, CoinFalcon and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00222253 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001239 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cobinhood, FCoin, Binance, CoinFalcon, Ovis, HitBTC, OKEx, Exrates, Bitfinex, Coinone, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

