Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,641.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $8,641.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.05022135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

