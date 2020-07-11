JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $43.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.88.

PAG stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

