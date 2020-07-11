JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $43.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.88.
PAG stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
