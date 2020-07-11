Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kandi Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

KNDI stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

