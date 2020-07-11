KardiaChain Price Tops $0.0041 (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. KardiaChain has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KardiaChain has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.01977961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00189892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117648 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,059,399 coins. The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io

