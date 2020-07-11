KeyCorp Boosts Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $93.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $18,885,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

