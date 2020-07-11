Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, YoBit and Fatbtc. Kin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $157,394.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01985208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00193208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117406 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, YoBit, OTCBTC, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

