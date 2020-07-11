Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold for the second quarter have moved up in the past month. The company is likely to gain from investment in key growth projects, especially Fosterville. Higher grades on sales volumes at Fosterville is supporting its margins. Further, higher gold prices are likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, a slump in crude oil prices, low interest rate environment and geopolitical tensions have triggered the demand for gold. However, the company faces headwinds from lower production at Detour Lake and Macassa. Kirkland Lake Gold’s decision to lower operation at Detour Lake and Macassa is likely to impact the company’s production levels in 2020. The company’s rising costs is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

KL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec under weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 298,046 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

