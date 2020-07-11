LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $861,275.90 and $90.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000259 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.