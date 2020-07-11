LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,244.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.71 or 0.05050997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033351 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,963,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,141,845 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.