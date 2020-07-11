Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.41.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

