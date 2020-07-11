Lisk Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.03 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00013282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $153.03 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022538 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 367.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,656,456 coins and its circulating supply is 124,624,300 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Binance, Bit-Z, Huobi, Coindeal, Coinbe, Exrates, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Cryptopia, YoBit, COSS, Livecoin, BitBay, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

