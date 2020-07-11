LiteBitcoin Trading Up 47.9% Over Last Week (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $5,992.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.