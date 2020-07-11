Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101,681.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $101,681.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.01864386 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006202 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001662 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,233.52 or 0.99797164 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 682,619,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

