Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $44.51 or 0.00482432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,007,967 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

