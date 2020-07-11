Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $110.34.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,932,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livongo Health by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 668,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the first quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.